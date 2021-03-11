Govt lying on Naga peace pact: Cong

New Delhi, August 18
The Congress today said the Nagaland peace agreement announced by the government in 2015 was a “farce”, and that “no solution had been reached yet”.
“For 25 years, there has been a ceasefire in Nagaland. The Prime Minister lied about the peace agreement being reached on August 3, 2015. But for the last seven years, nothing in the name of peace has been achieved. The solution is being delayed because the government is seeking the support of armed groups of NSCN to win Assembly elections in the state. They just want to win elections,” said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar.
Accusing the BJP of compromising with national interests for electoral gains, Kumar said the Congress entered into an agreement with the AGP in Assam well aware that it would lose the elections. He asked why the ED suddenly stopped probing CM Neiphiu Rio’s assets.
