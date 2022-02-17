Govt mulls more flights to bring students

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, February 16

Russian troops partially pulled out of the border areas with Ukraine but tensions remained high as US President Joe Biden warned that “we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility”.

Moscow also suggested that the danger of a conflict had not waned and warned of a provocation from neo-Nazis and armed Ukrainian forces amassed around two Russian-populated provin-ces in Ukraine collectively known as Donbass.

The uncertain situation, despite the partial pullback of Russian troops, compelled the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to set up a control room especially for the benefit of anxious parents of about 20,000 Indian students studying mainly medicine in Ukraine.

Inundated by phone calls, the MEA is also exploring the possibility of increasing the number of flights between India and Ukraine to facilitate their return. Discussions are underway with the civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights, said MEA officials. On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation. It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

In a sign that serious tensions persist, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov drew the attention of the world community to the “dangerous concentration” of Ukrainian troops at the engagement line in Donbass and the fact that the probability of “a military operation and an attempt to resolve problems with the use of force is high and real.’’

There were moments of levity also after February 16, the date of Russian invasion forecast by the western media, passed uneventfully. A Russian diplomat asked the western media to release the schedule for Russian military action so that they could plan their vacations around it. Its EU envoy Vladimir Chizhov sarcastically said, “There won’t be an attack this Wednesday. Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

While stating that “an invasion remains distinctly possible”, the US President left the door for talks open by stating that “Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not have plans to put them there as well.”

Meanwhile, NATO member countries examined new ways to bolster the defences of nations on the organisation's eastern flank as Russia's military buildup around Ukraine fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades.

UKRAINE CRISIS: MEA sets up helpline

MEA set up a control room for parents of 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. The helpline numbers are: 1800118797/+91 11 23012113/+91 11 23014104 Fax: +91 11 23088124 | Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy helpline in Ukraine

Phone: +380 997300428

+380 997300483

Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Website: www.eoiukraine.gov.in