Govt nod to nationwide rollout of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 26

The Union Cabinet has approved the countrywide implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with the budgetary allocation of Rs 1,600 crore for five years. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Rs1,600 crore allocated for five years Under the mission, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat health account numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked.

In an official statement, the government said the National Health Authority (NHA) would be the implementing agency of the central scheme. Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked.

This will enable creation of longitudinal health records for individuals and improve clinical decision-making by healthcare providers, it said, adding that this would improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.

“Digital solutions across healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of immense benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani further demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare,” it read.

The pilot project of the ABDM was completed in six UTs of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep with successful demonstration of technology platform developed by the NHA, it said.

As on February 24, 17.33 crore Ayushman accounts have been created, and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered under the ABDM.