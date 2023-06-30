Govt okays foreign camp for protest leaders Punia, Vinesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

It is clear now. Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have decided to focus on their careers.

Even as the controversy surrounding the trials is raging in the country, the duo will head out to train in Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

Cleared in a day The duo sent their training proposal to Target Olympic Podium Scheme office on June 28 and the officials cleared it in one day

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will fly out to Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan for a 36-day training camp. Vinesh Phogat, who is a two-time World Championships medallist, will first train in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a week and then proceed to Tata, Hungary, for an 18-day training camp.

They are scheduled to leave for training in the first week of July.

On June 13, Vinesh had sent a proposal to take part in the Polyak Imre and Varga Janos Memorial Ranking Series in Budapest from July 13.

The duo sent their training proposal to Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) office, which is under the Sports Ministry to fund elite athletes, on June 28 and the officials cleared it in one day.