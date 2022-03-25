Govt: Panel formed to suggest CET syllabus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

An expert advisory committee has been set up by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to recommend a common syllabus and scheme for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candxidates for select category of government jobs, Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha today.

Can’t relax norms for cs exam: MoS Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government had not found it feasible to change the provisions with respect to the number of attempts and age limit for taking civil services examinations.

In the Budget for 2020-21, an announcement was made that the NRA would be set up as an independent, professional and specialist organisation for the conduct of a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts, he said.

It has been envisaged that the CET would screen or shortlist candidates for certain categories of posts in the central government for which recruitment is carried out through the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, the Minister of State said.

Following screening on the basis of Common Eligibility Test score, final selection for recruitment will be made through separate specialised tests or examinations, to be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies, he said.