Govt proposes norms for foreign pvt vehicles

New Delhi, March 17
Motor vehicles registered in any foreign country shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India, says draft notification “Inter-Country Non-Transport (personal) Vehicle Rules, 2022” issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday.
These rules propose to formalise the movement of non-transport (personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in India.
Draft notification
In a draft notification, the MoRTH said under Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules, the vehicle operating in Indian territory should carry a valid registration certificate
A valid registration certificate, driving licence or international driving permit, insurance policy and a pollution under control certificate are four documents that will have to be carried in the vehicles operating under Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules during stay in the country. In case the documents referred to above are in a language other than English, then an authorised English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, will have to be carried along with the original documents. —
