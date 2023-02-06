Govt says Congress can't digest India being hailed as bright spot in world economy

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 6

The government on Monday slammed opposition Congress over parliamentary disruptions saying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had already clarified the Adani issue and the principal opposition could not beat India being hailed as a bright spot in world economy.

After the Congress-led opposition stormed proceedings in both Houses demanding a discussion on the Adani Hindenburg issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress is not concerned with pro-People’s legislations.

“The issues being raised by the Congress have been spoken about by the FM repeatedly. Today, it is being globally acknowledged that India is a bright spot in the world economy. Congress isn’t able to digest this and thus prefers petty politics,” Joshi said after both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day without transaction of any business.

Last week too was washed out over opposition demand of a joint parliamentary committee or a Supreme Court judge led probe into the matter.

With no signs of a thaw today Joshi hit back at the Congress saying “it was least interested in letting Parliament run. They are least bothered about pro-people legislations being brought and they detest the historic productivity of Parliament under the Modi Government.”

The parliamentary affairs minister said in the last nine years the Congress has disrespected all Parliamentary traditions.

“Their leaders prefer holidays abroad instead of attending Parliament. They have even insulted the Hon’ble President when most of their top leadership preferred to stay away from her Address to both Houses. The Congress is shying away from letting Parliament run because they fear that the Government will get praises for a development oriented Budget and they do not want that to happen. Its better Congress shows some concern for tax payers money and let Parliament function.”

The Congress for its part posted three fresh posers to the PM on the matter.

Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said “Yet again for the third day in a row Opposition not allowed to even mention in Parliament its legitimate demand for JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Adjourned till 2pm. Modi Govt is simply running away!”

With Joshi calling Ramesh more loyal than the King, Jairam retorted with three fresh posers to the PM asking why Adani issue was allowed to boil over when allegations of “stock manipulation against the firm were known for sometime.”