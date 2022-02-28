Govt set to rope in French firm for fighter jet engine

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, February 27
In a major development for India’s fighter jet programme, talks are in final stages to co-develop an engine with French major Safran. These engines will be used to power the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter jet being designed and made indigenously.
The French company, which has an existing partnership to make engines for helicopters in India, is ready to make the engines in India and as per India’s requirements, sources said, adding that the final round of discussions was on.
The AMCA is proposed to be a twin-engine stealth fighter jet that will come in two variants – stealth and non-stealth version.
Dr Girish S Deodhare, Director General, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), while speaking at a seminar recently, said, “The final configuration of the AMCA has been frozen (finalised) and by year-end, we will complete the CDR (comprehensive design review).”
A successful CDR means its design has been found viable. Deodhare said a special purpose vehicle was planned to make the AMCA that would have a 25 tonne all-up weight, meaning the plane’s full load of weapons and its own weight.
Indigenous project
- Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a fifth-generation fighter jet
- It is being designed and made indigenously
- Talks on with French firm for making its engine in India
