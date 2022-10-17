 Govt suspends senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain accused of rape in Andaman : The Tribune India

Govt suspends senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain accused of rape in Andaman

Narain is AGMUT cadre officer of 1990 batch

PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said the government has suspended senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain, with immediate effect, following an allegation of rape in Port Blair.

The MHA in an official statement said that the decision to suspend the officer came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed immediate strict action against Narain, who is presently posted as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

The MHA said the government is committed to ensuring zero-tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially regarding incidents involving women’s dignity.

“The ministry received a report on Sunday from the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman by Narain, when he was serving as Chief Secretary of the archipelago, and others,” the MHA said.

“As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Narain, an IAS of the AGMUT cadre of the 1990 batch, Shah directed immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per the law,” it added.

Accordingly, Narain has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him, it further said.

An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

As per the allegation of the woman, she was gang-raped by two officials, including the former Chief Secretary, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at his official residence.

Following the allegation, an SIT was formed, headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police, for investigation and a case was registered at the Aberdeen police station.

The woman alleged that the other officer, who was involved in the rape, was Labour Commissioner RL Rishi, and they indulged in the alleged crime on two occasions.

 

