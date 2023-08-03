Govt taking steps to increase organ donation in country: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, August 3
Over 15,000 organ donations are now made annually in the country as compared to 5,000 in 2013, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
"There cannot be a greater service to humanity than giving life to another person," he said at the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony here.
The ceremony was held to felicitate families who decided to donate organs of their loved ones, to spread awareness on deceased organ donation and recognise the contribution of medical professionals working in the field of organ donation and transplantation.
Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said it is important to recognise and appreciate the contribution of all the people who have been part of this endeavour.
"In 2013, around 5,000 people came forward to donate their organs. Now there are over 15,000 organ donors annually," he said.
He said the government has taken several steps for increasing organ donations in the country and the age limit of 65 years for donating organs has been removed.
The government, he said, is committed to bringing in more policies and reforms to popularise organ donation in the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh
Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...
Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...
Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case
Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...