 Govt to take call on extending free ration scheme beyond Sept: Food Secy : The Tribune India

Govt to take call on extending free ration scheme beyond Sept: Food Secy

The scheme has been extended multiple times and is now valid till September 30

Govt to take call on extending free ration scheme beyond Sept: Food Secy

Photo for representational purpose only. File

PTI

New Delhi, September 19

The government will take a call on extending the PMGKAY scheme to provide free ration to the poor beyond September 30, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday without elaborating on when the decision is expected.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was launched in March 2020 to provide free 5 kg foodgrains per person per month to about 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to reduce their hardship during the lockdown period. This was over and above the general allocation under the NFSA.

The scheme has been extended multiple times and is now valid till September 30.

“The government has to decide,” Pandey told reporters when asked about the extension of the PMGKAY scheme.

On the food ministry’s view on the extension, the secretary said: “These are big government decisions...government will take a call on it.”

Pandey was speaking on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India.

Initially in 2020-21, the PMGKAY scheme was announced only for a period of three months of April, May and June 2020 (Phase-I). Later, the government extended the scheme from July to November 2020 (Phase-II).

With the COVID-19 crisis continuing in 2021-22, the Centre had in April 2021 re-introduced the scheme for a period of two months of May and June 2021 (Phase-III) and extended it for another five months from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV).

The scheme was again extended from December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase-V).

On March 26, the Centre had extended the scheme to provide 5 kg of foodgrains free of cost to the poor by six months till September 30 at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

The total expenditure under PMGKAY has touched nearly Rs 3.40 lakh crore.

The free grains are over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg.

The government has allocated over 1,000 lakh tonnes of free foodgrains under the PMGKAY till Phase VI.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

2
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

3
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

4
Punjab

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

5
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

6
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

7
Himachal

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

8
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon

9
Punjab

Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

10
Comment

Not India’s natural ally

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

Big Ben chimes, hymns mark start of state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Big Ben chimes, hymns mark state funeral for Britain's Queen

Congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders...

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates in wee hours of Monday

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

A committee, including students, university officials, admin...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand

Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand

Much will now depend on the forensic analysis of the phones ...

Youth accused in Chandigarh University video leak case works in bakery in Shimla

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

The 23-year-old is a school dropout


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: Amritsar SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Amritsar: 6 years on, Enforcement Directorate to finally probe multi-crore investment 'scam'

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand

Watch heated argument between police and Chandigarh University students as they want accused girl's parents to be called

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi court stays proceedings in Satyender Jain’s bail plea

Elgar Parishad-case: Bombay HC refuses to grant bail to DU professor Hany Babu

After ‘akhand path’ for PM Modi’s long life, Sikh gurdwara delegation meets him in Delhi

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Phillaur labourers’ death: Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures nine-year-old girl in Jalandhar, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Jalandhar: Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining in Nawanshahr

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today