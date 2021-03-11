Govt working on 10 hydel projects in Leh, Kargil

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

India has taken Pakistan’s objections in its stride while planning the construction of 10 new hydropower projects. These are in addition to the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul and 48 MW Lower Kalnai hydropower projects for which discussions for a resolution with Islamabad under the Indus Water Treaty are underway.

The 10 dams were gradually identified after the Centre decided to utilise the excess water flowing into Pakistan in the wake of Uri attack in 2016. The process gathered pace after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs.

Pakistan has expressed concern over the construction of these 10 projects — Durbuk Shyok, Nimu Chilling, Kiru, Tamasha, Kalaroos-II, Baltikulan Small, Kargil Hunderman, Phagla, Kulan Ramwari and Mandi. Of these, five each are in Leh and Kargil, both in the UT of Ladakh.

But discussions are more focused on the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai projects, which India maintains are fully compliant with the Indus Waters Treaty.