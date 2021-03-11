Granted bail in Twitter row, Mevani rearrested

Tribune News Service

Kokrajhar: After given bail in a case over a tweet, Gujarat’s Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested for ‘assaulting’ a woman police officer. PTI

Tomar to inaugurate campaign for farmers

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the week-long “Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari” campaign under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Tuesday. More than one crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate. TNS

Gadkari opens 10 NH projects in Maha

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated 10 NH projects covering 292 km and worth Rs 8,181 crore in Solapur, Maharashtra. He said strengthening road network was of great importance.