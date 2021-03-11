Granted bail in Twitter row, Mevani rearrested

Kokrajhar: After given bail in a case over a tweet, Gujarat’s Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested for ‘assaulting’ a woman police officer. PTI
Tomar to inaugurate campaign for farmers
New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the week-long “Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari” campaign under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Tuesday. More than one crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate. TNS
Gadkari opens 10 NH projects in Maha
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated 10 NH projects covering 292 km and worth Rs 8,181 crore in Solapur, Maharashtra. He said strengthening road network was of great importance.
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...