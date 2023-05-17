 Greater Noida house turned into drug lab, 9 foreigners held with meth worth Rs 200 cr : The Tribune India

Greater Noida house turned into drug lab, 9 foreigners held with meth worth Rs 200 cr

Police said they were yet to confirm whether these foreigners were living here legally

Greater Noida house turned into drug lab, 9 foreigners held with meth worth Rs 200 cr

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Noida, May 17

A drug manufacturing laboratory allegedly set up by foreign nationals inside a residential house in Greater Noida has been busted, police said on Wednesday.

Nine people of African origin have been arrested and 46 kg of methamphetamine estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore in the international market has been seized, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said.

“The methamphetamine recovered is in the white, purest form. The nine foreigners were staying on rent in the house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida,” Singh said.

“Police have also seized raw material which could have been used to produce methamphetamine worth Rs 100 crore more,” she told reporters.

Those held have been identified as Anudum Emmanuel, Ajoku Ubaka, Daniel Azuh, Levi Uzochukw, Jacob Emefiele, Kofie, Chidi Ijiagwa (all eight from Nigeria) and Dramemond (from Senegal), the police said.

The raw material seized from their possession included methyl alcohol, hypo phosphoric acid, hydrosulfuric acid, iodine crystals, ammonia, ephedrine, acetone, sulfur, and copper salt, police said, adding they also seized equipment used in manufacturing the synthetic drugs, along with high-quality face masks from the house.

On modus operandi of the gang, police said the accused had a drug supply syndicate in Delhi-NCR and operated from their rented premises in Jaitpur-Vaispur village in Sector Theta 2.

“A detailed investigation is underway to trace the gang’s network of raw material, chemical suppliers, members of the network who used to deliver the drug to customers,” the police commissioner said.

“Investigation is also underway to trace their financial transactions, supply lines connected abroad, possible links with narco terror,” the officer said.

Police said they were yet to confirm whether these foreigners were living here legally.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan, who led the police team that raided the house, said no document related to their identity was recovered from the house.

“We have informed the embassies of their countries and also apprised the ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) as well as the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) about the development,” Khan told PTI.

Police have also called in the owner of the house who lives in Ghaziabad and had rented the property to the foreigners, he said.

“They had rented the house around a year ago. They were active in Delhi also and kept frequenting here,” the DCP said.

The entire operation involved officials of Beta 2 police station, Dadri police station and SWAT, the police said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

2
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

3
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

4
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

5
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

6
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

7
Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

9
Amritsar

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

10
Sports

Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog; fans flood social media with prayers for his swift recovery

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues

Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues

Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on lea...

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following Ma...

Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues

Karnataka cliffhanger—the suspense continues

Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

A British national, he died in London


Cities

View All

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen will mean he can destabilise elected MCD: Supreme Court

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh