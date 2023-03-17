Green approval for key road projects

Tribune News Service

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that 2,625 km of greenfield expressways and access-controlled highways had been completed. About 9,860 km of such roads are to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 4.8 lakh crore. About 6,400 km of road project works have been awarded. TNS

551 tigers died over 5 years, most in MP

In all, 551 tigers died in the country in the past five years, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. At 164, Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of tiger deaths. It is followed by Maharashtra, where 111 deaths of tigers were recorded. TNS

NAI has records of 26 ministries

The National Archives of India (NAI) holds records of 26 ministries, including their departments and offices. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. As per the Public Records Act, 1993, and the Public Records Rules, 1997, all central ministries are identified as record-creating agencies and required to transfer their records to the NAI after their appraisal.