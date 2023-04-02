Gross liabilities surge by Rs 4 lakh crore in three months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The government’s gross liabilities increased to Rs 151 lakh crore as on December 31, 2022, from Rs 147 lakh crore at the end of September 2022, according to a quarterly report on Public Debt Management released here on Saturday.

This rise in gross liabilities, including liabilities under the “Public Account”, by Rs 4 lakh crore in three months represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.6 per cent.

Public debt accounted for 89 per cent of the total outstanding liabilities in December quarter, compared to 89.1 per cent at the end of September. Nearly 28.29 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022-23, the government raised Rs 3.51 lakh crore through dated securities, as against notified amount of Rs 3.18 lakh crore in the borrowing calendar.