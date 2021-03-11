GST collection touches all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The GST collection in April touched the highest-ever level of Rs 1.68 lakh crore (approximately), Rs 25,000 crore more than Rs 1,42,095 crore mopped up in the previous month. During the month, 1.06 crore GST returns from GSTR-3B were filed, of which 97 lakh pertained to March 2022.

Figures at a glance 30% Revenue up from import of goods

17% Collection up from domestic transactions

7.7 cr E-way bills generated in March 2022

Rs 57,847 cr Highest-ever daily GST collection on April 20

Out of the gross Rs 1,67,540 crore collected, CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST Rs 41,793 crore, IGST Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said.

Giving comparable data of April GST return filing, the ministry said there is a “clear improvement in the compliance behaviour, which has been a result of various measures taken by the tax administration to nudge taxpayers to file returns timely, to making compliance easier and strict enforcement action was taken against errant taxpayers identified based on data analytics and artificial intelligence”.

During the month, revenue from import of goods was 30% higher and the revenue from the domestic transactions (including import of services) is 17% more than the revenue from these sources during the same month last year.

The total number of e-way bills generated in March 2022 was 7.7 crore, 13% higher than 6.8 crore in February 2022, which reflects the recovery of business activity at a faster pace, the ministry said.

The highest-ever tax collection in a single day also happened on April 20 and Rs 57,847 crore was paid as GST through 9.58 lakh transactions.

Among north Indian states, GST collection from Himachal increased from Rs 684 crore in March to Rs 817 crore in April, Rs 1,572 crore to Rs 1,994 crore in Punjab, Rs 6,654 crore to Rs 8,197 crore in Haryana, Rs 184 crore to Rs 249 crore in Chandigarh, Rs 4,112 crore to Rs 5,871 crore in Delhi and Rs 368 crore to Rs 560 crore in J&K.

#gst