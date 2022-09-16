Gujarat: 60 kg beef seized, restaurateur held for serving cow meat

Surat, September 16
A restaurateur was arrested on the charges of serving beef to his customers in place of meat and 60 kg of cow meat was seized from his restaurant Delhi Dastarkhwan in Gujarat's Surat.
Lalgate police station head constable Yajendra Dadubhai said that on September 11, he had received a complaint that beef is being stored and served in Delhi Dastarkhwan restaurant, after which he, along with his team, searched the premises of the restaurant and found six packets of meat, each weighing ten kg.
Surat police sent the seized meat to FSL which confirmed it was cow meat, post which it arrested Sarfaraz Mohammad Wazirkhan late Thursday night.
Police are searching for Ansar, who had supplied the beef.
Slaughter of cow and progeny is strictly prohibited in Gujarat.
A case is registered under various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and IPC sections.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Capt will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, the chief minister says the L...
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...