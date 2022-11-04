Gujarat all set for keen three-way contest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as a key challenger against the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, Gujarat will, for the first time, see a full-fledged three-way contest in the two-phase election scheduled for December 1 and 5.

AAP banking on welfarism Gujarat being the native state of both PM and Home Minister, the poll is a prestige issue for ruling BJP

AAP is banking on welfarism and Punjab formula; expected to announce its CM face on Friday

Gujarat is an important state for all players. For the BJP, retaining the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah is a prestige issue. With just two states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — in its kitty, it is a do-or-die situation for the Congress. For AAP, which has presented voters with a third option in a state that has been bipolar for decades, it is a chance to register a pan-India presence after success in Delhi and Punjab.

Once a dominant political force in Gujarat, the Congress has lost all elections to the BJP since 1995. Therefore, for new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections are his first major test.

So far as the BJP is concerned, even though its seat tally has gone down in subsequent elections since 2002, Gujarat is a relatively comfortable state given the popular support for PM. However, these elections are being held in the backdrop of the Morbi bridge collapse in which 135 persons died. Evoking public interest with its aggressive campaigning and a list of attractive pre-poll promises, AAP is banking on welfarism to woo voters.

