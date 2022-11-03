Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8

New Delhi, November 3
Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Thursday.
Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.
Gujarat has a 182 member assembly and the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats.
In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.
The Congress witnessed a series of defections after the assembly elections and the BJP increased its tally in the House to 111. The Congress numbers were reduced to 62.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has trained its sights on Gujarat and has already entered the election mode. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made several trips to Gujarat in his bid to make inroads for the AAP in the state after a successful foray in Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been visiting Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh frequently to inaugurate and launch several projects.
Also, these elections along with a few more in other states in 2023 are being seen as crucial in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Modi and BJP will bid for their third consecutive government at the Centre. With PTI inputs
Filing of nominations to begin on Nov 5, end on Nov 14 in first phase; second phase nomination filing period Nov 10-17.
Counting of votes for all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat on Dec 8: EC.
Gujarat assembly elections to be held in two phases, voting for 89 seats on Dec 1, for 93 seats on Dec 5: EC.
We are focussing on urban apathy seriously to improve voter turnout: Election Commission.
Over 51,000 polling stations earmarked for Gujarat assembly polls, including more than 34,000 in rural areas: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Polling booths with least voter percentage in each seat identified, special efforts to improve turnout there: EC on Gujarat poll.
For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff. There will be 182 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the 1st time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by youngest available polling staff: CEC
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morbi bridge collapse victims
A special observer in Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat for accessibility and inclusion for women and elderly will be deployed in the forthcoming Assembly elections: Chief Election Commissioner
Male: 2.53 crore
Female: 2.37 crore
Third Gender: 1,417
On October 14, the Commission had announced the election schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will take place on November 12 in a single-phase followed by the counting of votes on December 8.
The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.
