 Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday : The Tribune India

Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday

Upbeat BJP aiming for a straight seventh win in state Assembly polls

Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Ahmedabad, December 7

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state, with hours left for counting of votes for elections held on December 1 and 5.

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and the saffron party looks set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.

While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP poll campaign, addressing around 30 rallies and road shows in the state. Union minister Amit Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and election strategy for the BJP.

Party president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant also addressed election rallies in the state.

Almost all the Union ministers of BJP campaigned in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found time from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to address two rallies in Gujarat. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot led the party’s campaign in the state. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed poll rallies.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led an aggressive campaign for AAP, addressing several rallies and holding road shows in the last five months.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said.

There will be three centres in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and Anand, and one in each of the remaining 30 districts. All necessary preparations for the counting have been done, Bharathi told reporters in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officers along with 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the entire counting process, the official said.

A three-tier security system has been ensured at all the counting centres with local police and personnel of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the CEO said.

While counting of postal ballots will be done from 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, Bharathi said. The entire process will be videographed, she added.

The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday.

A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray.

Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.

Ahead of this month’s elections, the BJP’s number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.

Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann spoke on his party winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, adding it will perform well in Gujarat too.

“The BJP wanted to stop AAP, so it had fielded its entire force on the ground. I will be with you again tomorrow during the Gujarat Assembly polls results. The results will be surprising. The exit polls will prove to be wrong in Gujarat. I will go to the party office and celebrate with the workers,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

3
Chandigarh

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

4
Nation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil

5
Trending

Watch: Man gets stuck under elephant statue in a temple during ritual; leaves netizens amused

6
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

7
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Mansa police summon three Punjabi singers

8
Punjab

Capt Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar part of new 17-member Punjab BJP core committee

9
Business

Microsoft to train, certify over 1 lakh Indian software developers in a month

10
Amritsar

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104; Congress reduced to just...

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll

BJP thanks people for ‘recognising’ its work, making it vict...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh reach Mansa for questioning

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulukh questioned by SIT

Moosewala’s parents had stated that people from music indust...

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points

RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive

Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...

Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday

Gujarat Assembly elections: Preparations complete, vote count on Thursday

Upbeat BJP aiming for a straight seventh win in state Assemb...


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Another drone shot down, 2-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Dadu Majra dump: High Court directs Chandigarh MC to show progress on ground

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party’s win in MCD poll

MCD Polls: Richest candidate loses; most contenders from political families register win

Manish Sisodia thanks Delhi for AAP's win in MCD polls, says 'world's biggest and most negative' party defeated

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Phagwara: Bid to kidnap girl foiled

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Ludhiana MC mulls project to reuse treated water for irrigation

Cable Mess-I: Administration turns a blind eye towards dangling cables in Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told