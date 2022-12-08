Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP

Ahmedabad, December 8
The BJP on Thursday took an early lead over the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party as counting of votes for the new Gujarat Assembly got under way.
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP ahead in 123 seats, Congress in 22, AAP in 10 and others in 2 seats, says Election Commission.
The BJP was leading on 42 seats, while the Congress was ahead on six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Television channels, however, reported that the BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits.
As counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly polls began, BJP candidate Hardik Patel predicted that his party would win over 130 seats, the most by party till date in the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Counting of ballots cast in the Gujarat Assembly elections started on Thursday across 37 centres amid tight security. For the first half an hour, ballot paper votes were counted.
Counting of EVM votes began at 8.30 am.
Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will comfortably win a seventh straight term.
