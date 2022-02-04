Gujarat-based businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

Wife had fitted GPS tracker in husband's SUV that led her to the hotel in Pune

Gujarat-based businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Pune, February 4

An offence was registered against a 41-year-old man and his girlfriend after the former allegedly used his wife's Aadhaar card for identification to check into a hotel in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against the duo at Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the police, the man is a Gujarat-based businessman and his wife is a director in the company.

The complainant had installed a GPS device in her husband's car and found out that he was cheating on her and lodged a complaint, she said.

"The woman had fitted a GPS tracker in her husband's SUV. In November last year, when he told her about his business trip to Bengaluru, she checked his location and found that the car was in Pune," the official said.

When the complainant contacted the hotel, the staff informed her that the man had checked in with his wife, she said.

After examining the CCTV footage, the woman found out that her husband had checked into the hotel with another woman, using her Aadhaar card, the official said.

A case under section 419 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the man and his girlfriend, who are absconding, she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

2
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

4
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

5
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

6
Jalandhar

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Haryana

A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

10
Punjab

1988 road rage case against Navjot Sidhu: SC defers hearing to February 25

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in
Trending

Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in

Top Stories

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

The list released by the Congress includes Rahul Gandhi, Pri...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana