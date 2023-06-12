Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

ANI

Kutch, June 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and is expected to impact the state and Pakistan in the coming days.

"Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over east central & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port, Gujarat by noon of June 15," the Department tweeted early on Monday morning.

According to IMD officials, the cyclone is likely to move nearly northwards till Wednesday morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday noon as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The IMD predicted that there will be light to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra on Wednesday.

"The intensity of rain would increase with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on Thursday," said an IMD official.

"Isolated heavy rain is likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on Thursday, while light to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday." On Sunday, the IMD had also predicted that the heatwave is likely to persist in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days.

Further, heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over south Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from Sunday to Tuesday and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Monday.

Amid the 'severe' Biparjoy cyclone alert in Gujarat, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla in Gujarat's Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. They have been asked to be on alert.

Om Prakash, the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Kandla said, “Six ships left the port on Monday and 11 more would depart on Tuesday. Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert. Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham."