Gujarat cable bridge falls, 60 dead

PTI

Morbi, October 30

At least 60 persons (81 according to Reuters) were killed after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

Fitness certificate not issued Morbi MC’s Chief Executive Officer SV Zala said the bridge was reopened to the public without a fitness certificate

He said a pvt firm given the contract for renovation and maintenance might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the MC authorities

“The company, without informing the civic body, reopened the bridge to the public,” he alleged PM announces Rs 2 Lakh relief

The bridge, which reopened four days ago after extensive repairs, was crammed with people when it collapsed at 6.30 pm.

“At least 60 persons have died,” minister Brijesh Merja said. Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British-era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness claimed. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge. A private operator had carried out the repair work for nearly six months before the bridge was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26.

A fire official said boats were being used to rescue the people. Three NDRF teams were rushed to the spot.

“There are 40-50 people in the river,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to the CM and officials.

