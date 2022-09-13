Gujarat cadre IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter dismissed; HC stays order till September 19

New Delhi, September 13
Satish Chandra Verma, a senior IPS officer who had assisted the CBI in its investigation into the alleged fake encounter case of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat, was dismissed from the service on August 30, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30, officials said on Tuesday.
However, the Delhi High Court while hearing a plea by Verma directed the Union Home Ministry not to implement the dismissal order till September 19 so that the 1986-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer could approach a higher court to get relief, they said.
If the dismissal of Verma comes into effect, he will not be entitled to pension and other benefits.
The senior police officer was last posted as inspector general with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tamil Nadu, the officials said.
Verma has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court allowed the home ministry to take action against him in the wake of a departmental inquiry that proved the charges against him, including interacting “with public media” when he was chief vigilance officer of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, Shillong.
While passing its final order, the high court had on August 30 said the disciplinary proceedings against Verma shall not be implemented without the court’s permission if it is prejudicial to him.
Following this order, the central government again moved the high court seeking its permission to impose the disciplinary action to dismiss Verma from service. Permitting the Centre to implement the order, a division bench of the high court said, “It is directed that the order shall not be implemented till September 19, 2022, to enable the petitioner to avail of his remedies in accordance with law against the order of dismissal.”
Subsequently, Verma has approached the Supreme Court that is yet to hear the case.
Verma had probed the Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on the basis of his investigation report that a Special Investigation Team had held that the encounter was “fake”.
The Gujarat High Court later directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case and avail Verma’s services.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian, Chinese armies carry out joint verification of disengagement process at PP-15 in eastern Ladakh
Though two sides disengaged from Patrolling Point 15, there ...
Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march
BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal...
More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper
National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...
PM Modi likely to meet Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif during SCO summit
If it materialises, then this would be the first meeting bet...