Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on 93 seats; 4.75 pc voter turnout in first hour

Ahmedabad, December 5
The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.
A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.
In the 2017 state Assembly polls, the BJP won 51 of the 93 seats where polling is underway, Congress 39, while three seats went to Independent candidates.
In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 constituencies while the saffron party got 14.
An average 4.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the initial one hour of polling in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at Nishan Public school in Ranip.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/snnbWEjQ8N— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Some of the important constituencies in the second phase of polls include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of CM Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket, and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.
BJP rebel Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an independent candidate from Vaghodia seat in Vadodara district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up in a school in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will exercise his franchise at a municipal centre in Naranpura area here. The PM urged people to vote in large numbers.
On the eve of polling, PM Modi took blessings of his mother Hiraba by visiting her residence in the state capital Gandhinagar.
