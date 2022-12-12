AAP’s newly elected Gujarat MLA praises PM Modi; party worried defections could cost national tag

New Delhi, December 11
Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Gujarat CM on Monday, AAP’s newly elected MLA from Visavadar Bhupat Bhayani showered praise on PM Narendra Modi amid speculation that he was in touch with the ruling BJP and might switch over.
The move may spell trouble for AAP which got the national party tag banking on its 12.92 per cent vote share in Gujarat. The tag could be in danger if AAP's all five MLAs join the BJP. “I have not yet made up my mind. I will talk to my supporters,” he said.
Bhayani, who was formerly with the BJP, said he was proud of PM Modi as he emerged as a leader when the latter was the Gujarat CM. Bhayani said he might support the BJP from outside.
Independent MLAs and BJP rebels Mavji Desai, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela and Dhavalsinh Zala met today to decide the future course of action.
