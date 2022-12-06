Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

PTI

New Delhi, December 6

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that Gujarat Police had arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed there, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked-up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket's tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. The BJP is taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said.