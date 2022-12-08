Gujarat poll results: BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja jumps ahead to 1st spot after trailing in initial trends

ANI

Gandhinagar, December 8

BJP candidate from the Jamnagar North seat, Rivaba Jadeja, who was earlier trailing at the third spot in the early hours of counting of votes, is now leading at the top spot.

According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 10.30 am, Rivaba, who is contesting against AAP's Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja, is leading with 14,905 votes so far, garnering over 50 per cent votes.

The AAP candidate is placed at the second spot with 7,235 votes so far and the Congress candidate has got 5,288 votes.

According to the latest trends on 179 seats out of 182, the BJP is leading on 148. If the party manages to solidify the present numbers, it will be all set to break its own previous record of 127 in the 2002 Assembly election.

The Congress has managed to reach double digits but is far behind the BJP with 19 seats while the AAP is struggling as it managed to reach single digit lead with eight seats.

