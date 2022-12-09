Gujarat polls: 15 women candidates emerge victorious in 2022, two more than 2017; 14 of them from BJP

PTI

Ahmedabad, December 9

The number of women candidates winning the Gujarat Assembly polls rose marginally as 15 of them emerged victorious this time as compared to 13 in the last election.

Out of the 15 winners, 14 belong to the BJP, while one is from the Congress. A total of 139 women candidates from different political parties and independents were in the fray this time.

In 2012, the number of winning women candidates stood at 16. In the 2017 election, 13 women had won. But one of them died in December 2021, after which the seat fell vacant.

This time, the BJP had given tickets to a total of 18 women, while the grand old party had fielded 14 such candidates.

Some of these successful BJP women candidates attributed their victory to the hard work of party workers and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and state BJP chief CR Paatil.

In the elections held on December 1 and 5, the BJP won 156 seats, 17 went to Congress and five to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Both the the BJP and Congress accommodated more number of Dalit and Tribal women candidates this time as compared to the 2017 elections. Four of the winning women candidates are from the Scheduled Caste community and two belong to the Scheduled Tribe.

The Aam Aadmi Party had fielded five women candidates, and Bahujan Samaj Party 12. However, none of them could make it to the state assembly.

#BJP #Congress #Gujarat