Gujarat, Uttarakhand can set up UCC panels: Supreme Court

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, January 9
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the decisions of the Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments to constitute committees for introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
“What is wrong with it? They have only constituted a panel under executive powers that Article 162 gives... It gives such power to the states to form a committee. Setting up such panels cannot be said to be ultra-vires the Constitution,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said. Terming the PIL filed by Anoop Baranwal as “devoid of merit”, the Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha, dismissed it.
Uttarakhand and Gujarat have set up separate panels to look into the implementation of UCC governing matters of divorce, adoption, inheritance, guardianship, succession of all citizens equally regardless of religion, gender and sexual orientation. Several pleas are pending before the top court seeking uniform ground and procedures of divorce, adoption and guardianship for all communities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...