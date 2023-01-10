Gujarat, Uttarakhand can set up UCC panels: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 9

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the decisions of the Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments to constitute committees for introduction of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“What is wrong with it? They have only constituted a panel under executive powers that Article 162 gives... It gives such power to the states to form a committee. Setting up such panels cannot be said to be ultra-vires the Constitution,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said. Terming the PIL filed by Anoop Baranwal as “devoid of merit”, the Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha, dismissed it.

Uttarakhand and Gujarat have set up separate panels to look into the implementation of UCC governing matters of divorce, adoption, inheritance, guardianship, succession of all citizens equally regardless of religion, gender and sexual orientation. Several pleas are pending before the top court seeking uniform ground and procedures of divorce, adoption and guardianship for all communities.

