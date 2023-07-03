Gujarat: Vande Bharat train runs over cattle near Valsad station

Valsad, July 3
A Vande Bharat Express train ran over cattle near Gujarat’s Valsad railway station and was forced to halt for nearly 20 minutes before resuming its journey on Monday evening, an official said.
The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express ran over the animal around 2 km from Valsad railway station in south Gujarat and was forced to halt for nearly 20 minutes as the carcass was removed from its wheels, station master of Valsad railway station S K Dutta said.
The incident occurred around 6.19 pm, and the train left for its destination at 6.40 pm after the carcass was removed, Dutta said.
The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. Days after its inauguration, it had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced.
After a spate of such incidents, the Western Railway (WR) has commenced the work of erecting metal barriers along the more than 620-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route with the aim to stop animals from straying onto the tracks.
The Western Railway said in January this year, that incidents of cattle being run over adversely affect rail operations, increasing the possibility of accidents and causing loss to Railway property.
Such incidents also endanger the lives of cattle and cause financial loss to their owners.
The metal fencing will cover a length of 622 km and the entire project will cost Rs 245.26 crore.
The Western Railway has appealed to cattle owners and grazers to not let their domesticated animals come near the railway tracks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split
The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...
PM Modi chairs ‘fruitful’ meeting of Council of Ministers amid heightened buzz around likely Cabinet reshuffle
In Council of Ministers meeting, some ministries generally g...
Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader
‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...
Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...
Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources
Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...