Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

Ahmedabad, June 6

Gujarati singer and music director, Binny Sharma, has become the latest victim of an online fraud scam, resulting in the loss of his prized SUV worth a whopping Rs 40 lakhs.

The artist, known for his voice and performances, recently found himself entangled in a distressing ordeal involving fraudulent movers and packers. .

In a heartfelt plea shared on social media, Binny opened up about his distressing situation and sought assistance from his followers.

"I usually do not ask for favours but I find myself in a difficult situation and I desperately need assistance. I have fallen victim to a scam orchestrated by a fraudster, and now I need support to get justice."

The incident took place when Binny had to load his SUV for transportation from Himachal to Ahmedabad.

He is planning to lodge an FIR for the theft of his car, as well as the extortion of money.

"I can't tell you how frustrating it is getting. The transport guy stopped picking up my calls and lately trying to extort more money than the invoice amount to deliver the car. I have been a victim of the movers and packers scam. I have been dealing with this for past few days hoping that the guy would deliver but I think it's high time," he added.

"I have filed a cybercrime complaint and a consumer forum grievance against Agarwal Express movers and packers and move my car portal. Also, I'm about to file an FIR for theft of my car and extortion of money against holding my property/possession and threats of damaging my car if I don't pay more money," he concluded.

Binny Sharma's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of impressive.

From his early days as a radio jockey hosting a popular show called 'My World' to sharing the stage with renowned artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Arijit Singh, his talent and passion for music have earned him a dedicated fanbase.

