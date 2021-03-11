Gujarat’s coop movement matter of pride: Shah

New Delhi, May 29
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has said the cooperative movement in Gujarat is a matter of pride, as several of the countries in the world have expressed their surprise over the turnover figures of the Amul dairy’s cooperative brand.
The minister was addressing a gathering of milk producers in Panchmahal district of Gujarat after having remotely inaugurated two plants set up by the Godhra-based Panchamrut Dairy (Panchmahal District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited) in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Malegaon in Maharashtra, among other projects.
“Today, the cooperative movement in Gujarat is a matter of pride,” Shah said, adding leaders from across the country and abroad were surprised when he talked about Amul or the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
