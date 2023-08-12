 Gun violence in Delhi courts: SC issues slew of directions for beefing up court security pan-India : The Tribune India

Gun violence in Delhi courts: SC issues slew of directions for beefing up court security pan-India

Says there ought to be in place a security plan prepared by the high courts in consultation with home departments of each state government

Voicing concern over the recent incidents of firing in Delhi courts, the Supreme Court has underlined the need for a security plan in each judicial complex across the country. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, August 12

Voicing concern over the recent incidents of firing in Delhi courts, the Supreme Court has underlined the need for a security plan, including stationing of permanent Court Security Units (CSU), in each judicial complex across the country.

It said such incidents pose significant risks to the safety of not only judges but lawyers, court staff, litigants and the general public, and issued a raft of directions for strengthening security on court premises.

The apex court said on Friday preserving the sanctity of a court as a space where justice is administered and the rule of law upheld is non-negotiable.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta said it is critical that judicial institutions take comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders.

“Would not hope for the litigants who visit the temples of justice dwindle, if the very halls of justice lack the shield of security? How can the litigants secure justice for them when those entrusted to render justice are themselves insecure?

“It is appalling that court premises in the national capital itself, in the past year or so, have witnessed at least three major incidents of gunfire. Preserving the sanctity of a court as a space where justice is administered and the rule of law upheld being non-negotiable, it is critical that judicial institutions take comprehensive steps to safeguard the well-being of all stakeholders,” it said.

Several court complexes in Delhi have witnessed gun violence in recent times. In July this year, a firing incident was reported in Tis Hazari court after heated arguments between two groups of lawyers.

The top court said it is conscious of the fact that lapses in court security have often occurred despite having modern security measures in place including CCTV cameras.

The apex court said there ought to be in place a security plan prepared by the high courts in consultation with the principal secretaries, the home departments of each state government and the directors general of police of states/union territories or the commissioners of police.

The schematics of CCTV camera installation will have to be laid down on a district-wise basis where the respective state governments should provide the requisite funds for the execution of such a plan in a timely manner, the bench said.

“We emphasize that the installation of CCTV cameras should be an integral part of the construction project of courts, and therefore should be prioritised,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court said adequate personnel be deployed to secure the entry and exit points of court complexes.

“There have been various concerns regarding the operation of various shops and vendors within court premises which may result in potential security lapses. In this regard, the relevant authorities may keep a strict check on the relevant permissions required for their continued operations,” it said.

It may be ensured that emergency measures like ambulances, medical facilities and firefighting services are immediately available and modernised within court complexes and unimpeded access of such vehicles to the premises is assured at all times.

This includes ensuring unhindered movement and keeping the court complex vicinity free from traffic and parking congestion.

