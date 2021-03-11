Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, May 13
The controversy surrounding the survey of Gyanvaapi Mosque in Varanasi on the orders of a local court reached the Supreme Court on Friday with an urgent petition seeking a stay on it.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the petition against a Varanasi court's order allowing an advocate commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque.
“Please grant status quo,” Ahmadi told a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana.
“I have no idea about this case. Let me look at the papers, we will list it,” the CJI told Ahmadi refusing to stop the survey immediately.
"Please list this Milord. The survey is taking place today," Ahmadi said to the Bench.
"How can I list it like this?" the Bench said.
As Ahmadi pointed out that the mosque was covered under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the CJI said, "We will list it."
A Varanasi court had on Thursday rejected the demand for the removal of advocate commissioner for conducting a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had asked the commissioner to submit the survey report by May 17.
He also appointed two more advocate commissioners, Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh, in addition to Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.
“Two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.
Muslim petitioners had sought the removal of Mishra on the grounds that he was doing the video survey of areas not specified in the order.
Gyanvapi Masjid is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Five women had filed a plea in the local court seeking permission to pray at Shringar Gauri, a Hindu shrine behind the Gyanvapi mosque.
The court-appointed commissioner on Friday-Saturday conducted videography and survey of some areas outside the Masjid in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex which could not be completed due to protests.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...