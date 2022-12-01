Gyanvapi: Allahabad HC to hear mosque panel's plea on Dec 5

PTI

Prayagraj, November 30

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed December 5 for further hearing on a Gyanvapi masjid management’s revision petition challenging a Varanasi court order on the maintainability of a plea seeking permission to offer regular prayers to idols of deities in the mosque complex.

On Tuesday, the HC, after a brief hearing, had adjourned the hearing in the case till Wednesday. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, had challenged the Varanasi court order rejecting its objection to the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women who sought permission to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities whose idols were located on an outer wall of the mosque.

The district judge of Varanasi had on September 12 dismissed the plea. The High Court also fixed January 18, 2023, for further hearing on another revision petition filed by Laxmi Devi and others challenging the Varanasi district judge’s order by which the lower court had refused the demand of carbon dating of a ‘Shivling’ claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Both the pleas were heard on Wednesday in the court of Justice JJ Munir.