Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of 'Shivling', no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered protection of a ‘Shivling’ reported to have been found at the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Complex in Varanasi even as it clarifies that there shall be no restriction on Muslims offering namaz there.

The order came from a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud on a petition filed by ‘Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid’ challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order permitting a local court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and video-graph the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

The Bench—which also included Justice PS Narasimha — issued notice to the Hindu side and posted the matter for further hearing on May 19.

On behalf of the State of Uttar Pradesh urged the top court to pass any material order only after getting a factual report to avoid any unintended consequences.

After a court-mandated videograhpy of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex discovered a ‘Shivling’ inside its premises, Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had on Monday ordered the place to be sealed. The court ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to seal the area where the Shivling was found to ensure that no one entered the premises. It ordered the District Magistrate, the Police Commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure that the sealed area remained safe and secure.

The civil court’s order came on a suit filed by Hindus who claimed the mosque housed Hindu deities and that they should be allowed to perform puja at the site. Acting on a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities located on an outer wall of the mosque, Civil Judge Diwakar had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

The Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex, Varanasi, has been a bone of contention between Hindus and Muslims over right to worship at the place. The controversy surrounding the survey of the complex had on Friday reached the Supreme Court which had refused to pass any orders to stop it.

On behalf of the ‘Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid’, senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi said the mosque was covered under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Section 4 of the Act bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

The Varanasi court had on Thursday rejected the demand for the removal of advocate commissioner for conducting a video survey of the complex and ordered that it should be done between 8 am and 12 pm daily till its completion.

It had asked the commissioner to submit the survey report by May 17. He had also appointed two more advocate commissioners, Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh, in addition to Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. Muslim petitioners had sought the removal of Mishra on the grounds that he was doing the video survey of areas not specified in the order.