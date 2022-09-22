 Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court asks mosque management to file objections to plea for carbon-dating of ‘Shivling’ : The Tribune India

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court asks mosque management to file objections to plea for carbon-dating of ‘Shivling’

Five women have filed the petition, seeking permission to worship the idols of the Hindu deities claimed to be located on an outer wall of the mosque on a daily basis

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court asks mosque management to file objections to plea for carbon-dating of ‘Shivling’

The court also issued a notice to the Muslim side to file their objections on the application for carbon dating of the 'Shivling' by the Hindu side till September 29. PTI file

PTI

Varanasi, September 22

The Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management on Thursday to file its objections to a plea for carbon-dating of a “Shivling” claimed to have been found inside the shrine complex by the next date of hearing in the matter.

Judge A K Vishesh fixed September 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter involving the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri dispute.

The court resumed hearing in the matter on Thursday, after rejecting a plea questioning the maintainability of the petition on September 12.

The petition seeks the court’s permission for worshipping the idols of the Hindu deities located on an outer wall of the mosque on a daily basis.

Appearing on behalf of the plaintiff women, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain placed the demand for carbon-dating of the “Shivling” before the court. The judge asked the mosque management to file its objections to the plea and fixed September 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter, district government advocate Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The court did not entertain the mosque management’s plea for fixing the next hearing eight weeks after the last date of hearing in the matter on September 12, he added.

The plaintiffs had earlier claimed that the “Shivling” was found close to the “wazookhana”—a small reservoir used by Muslims to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz—on the mosque premises. The mosque management had, however, said it was part of the fountain system of the “wazookhana”.

A total of 15 people had submitted applications in the court to become parties to the dispute. The judge said the applications of only eight people, who were present before the court, will be considered, Singh said.

Five women have filed the petition, seeking permission to worship the idols of the Hindu deities claimed to be located on an outer wall of the mosque on a daily basis.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the mosque is a Waqf property. It had earlier questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The committee looks after the affairs of the mosque.

The mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the case revived claims that the mosque was built on a portion of the Hindu structure demolished on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Supreme Court had directed the district court to first decide on the maintainability of the case filed by the five Hindu women, seeking permission to offer daily prayers before the idols of Shringar Gauri.

The mosque committee had approached the apex court, arguing that their plea was not maintainable as the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 mandated that the character of such places should remain as it was at the time of independence. The 1991 law made an exemption only for the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season