Gyanvapi Controversy: Plea on carbon dating of 'Shivling' rejected

PTI

Varanasi (UP), October 14

A Varanasi court on Friday rejected the plea of Hindu petitioners for carbon dating of what is claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, a government counsel said.

District Judge AK Vishvesha turned down the plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’, citing Supreme Court directives for its safekeeping so that no tampering could be done, said government counsel Rana Sanjiv Singh.

The Gyanvapi Mosque. - File photo

Vishnu Shankar Jain, advocate of the four Hindu petitioners seeking carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’, said they would now approach the apex court with their demand.

The Varanasi court has fixed October 17 as the next date of hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, Singh said. The court is hearing the plea of the Hindu petitioners who had sought permission for regular worship of deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

The court said in view of the SC rulings and keeping public sentiments in mind, the carbon dating could not be allowed and the ‘wazookhana’ will remain sealed, said Shivam Gaur, lawyer from the Hindu side.

Four of the five Hindu parties had sought carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ found during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises close to the ‘wazookhana’, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees.

The mosque management committee claimed that the structure was not a ‘Shivling’, but a part of the ‘wazookhana’ reservoir system.

Judge Vishvesha said, “The petitioners from number 2 to 5 had prayed that carbon dating or any other scientific technique like ground penetrating radar be used and the composition, nature and age of the ‘Shiva Lingam’ found during the work of court commissioner on May 16 be determined.”

The SC in its order on May 17, 2022, in the present case, had directed that the so-called ‘Shiva Lingam’ found during the work of court commissioner be kept safe, he said.

“I am of the view that at this level, it would not be appropriate to direct the Archaeological Survey of India to determine the age, nature and composition of the so-called ‘Shiva Lingam’ found during the work of advocate commissioner.”