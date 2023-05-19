 Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey : The Tribune India

Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey

‘These are matters where we have to tread very carefully’, says a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud

Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi on May 14, 2022. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 19

The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific examination of a “Shivling” reported to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Varanasi in 2022, saying “These are matters where we have to tread very carefully”.

The order came from a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on an appeal filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice KV Viswanathan, passed the interim order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta—representing the Centre and the UP Government—said there should be no damage to the structure which one side claimed to be a “Shivling” and other called a fountain.

The Bench deferred a detailed hearing on the issue, saying implications of the High Court’s directions would merit a closer scrutiny.

“We may find some other technology in the meanwhile,” Mehta submitted.

As the Hindu side’s counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the top court to call for ASI reports, the CJI said, “We are not averse to calling for a report. Let the UP Government and the Centre consider the situation... They will also consult the ASI… Let the Government consider the options... These are matters where we have to tread very carefully.”

On behalf of the Muslim side, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi told the Bench that carbon dating of the object found during the survey was set to happen on Monday. 

“Let them not do it during the holiday,” Ahmadi submitted.

The top court also issued notice to the Hindu side and the UP Government on the Muslim side’s petition challenging the High Court’s directions for a scientific survey of the “Shivling” reported to have been found last year.

During the 2022 survey, a “Shivling” was claimed by the Hindu side to have been found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple even as Muslim groups alleged it was a “fountain” in the mosque premises.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi district judge’s order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the “Shivling” on October 14, 2022, and directed the Varanasi district judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the “Shivling”.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti show gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

2
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

3
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

4
Haryana

2,000 acres encroached upon in Gurugram, demolition on

5
Punjab

In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

6
Trending

Tina Dabi's reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer

7
Nation

Woman videographs man who groped her, exposed his genitals in moving bus in Kerala; gets him arrested

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

9
Punjab

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra show gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Diaspora

As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

Don't Miss

View All
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Top News

Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of ‘Shivling’ found during 2022 survey

Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey

‘These are matters where we have to tread very carefully’, s...

Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: Supreme Court-appointed panel

Sebi probe into Adani drew blank: Supreme Court-appointed panel

Says it cannot conclude any regulatory failure around Adani ...

In crackdown against illegal occupation on government land in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

NCB ex-officer Sameer Wankhede skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case

No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI

It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Was battling heart problems for a while and was being treate...


Cities

View All

Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4kg heroin, 1.9kg narcotic powder

Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4 kg heroin, 1.9 kg narcotic powder

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Watch: Video of Home Guard jawan slapping woman protester goes viral, official suspended

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Indian Army sepoy killed in road accident

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Night storm renders Chandigarh tricity areas powerless

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali district

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Is Centre ‘conspiring’ to overturn Supreme Court order on services matters, asks Kejriwal

Is Centre ‘conspiring’ to overturn Supreme Court order on services matters, asks Kejriwal

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to L-G, urges him to approve transfer of services secretary

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Jalandhar district sees increase in stubble burning cases

Bhagwant Mann shows support for newly-elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

Garhshankar: Farm union calls for arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

To discourage use of plastic, steel water bottles given to office staff

CM Bhagwant Mann addresses depleting groundwater in Doaba; suggests rationing of power

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab’s Khanna

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC