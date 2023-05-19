Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of ‘Shivling’ found during 2022 survey

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 19

The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific examination of a “Shivling” reported to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Varanasi in 2022, saying “These are matters where we have to tread very carefully”.

The order came from a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on an appeal filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice KV Viswanathan, passed the interim order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta—representing the Centre and the UP Government—said there should be no damage to the structure which one side claimed to be a “Shivling” and other called a fountain.

The Bench deferred a detailed hearing on the issue, saying implications of the High Court’s directions would merit a closer scrutiny.

“We may find some other technology in the meanwhile,” Mehta submitted.

As the Hindu side’s counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the top court to call for ASI reports, the CJI said, “We are not averse to calling for a report. Let the UP Government and the Centre consider the situation... They will also consult the ASI… Let the Government consider the options... These are matters where we have to tread very carefully.”

On behalf of the Muslim side, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi told the Bench that carbon dating of the object found during the survey was set to happen on Monday.

“Let them not do it during the holiday,” Ahmadi submitted.

The top court also issued notice to the Hindu side and the UP Government on the Muslim side’s petition challenging the High Court’s directions for a scientific survey of the “Shivling” reported to have been found last year.

During the 2022 survey, a “Shivling” was claimed by the Hindu side to have been found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple even as Muslim groups alleged it was a “fountain” in the mosque premises.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi district judge’s order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the “Shivling” on October 14, 2022, and directed the Varanasi district judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the “Shivling”.