Gyanvapi survey report to be submitted in court tomorrow

New Delhi, May 15
The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, which continued for the second consecutive today amid tight security, is expected to be submitted to a local court on May 17.
The court-mandated videography survey was carried out peacefully with 65 per cent of the exercise completed, officials said.
“About 65 per cent of the survey work was completed today. The survey will continue on Monday as well. This is completely an archaeological survey work, and since the advocates were not familiar with the survey work, the work took some time (today),” Madan Mohan Yadav, advocate of the Hindu side in the case, was quoted as saying.
Assistant advocate commissioner Vishal Singh said the survey work was held peacefully and concluded for the day. The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee.
