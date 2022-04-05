HAL delivers first set of hardware for 'Gaganyaan'

New Delhi, April 4
Public Sector Undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday handed over the first set of hardware for space mission “Gaganyaan” to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The HAL integration facility for space launchers was also commissioned today.
Chairman, ISRO, S Somanath said, “The HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India’s current and future space programme, including the Gaganyaan manned mission to space.” Apart from HAL private players would have a role in achieving goals, the ISRO Chief added.R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, recalled the long association between ISRO and HAL. —
