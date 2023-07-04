Half-burnt bodies of 2 women found lying on roadside in UP’s Budaun

Budaun (UP), July 4
The half-burnt bodies of two women wrapped in plastic bags were found lying on the roadside in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.
Their faces were burnt beyond recognition. It appears that both women were murdered and the bodies were thrown, they said.
On Tuesday evening, locals at Bachi Jhajhrau village saw the bodies and informed the police.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, the bodies were found on the Kakrala Nauli road. The age of both women is around 35 years.
It appears that to hide the women’s identity, their faces were burnt, bodies wrapped in polythene and dumped on the roadside, he said.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem by a panel of doctors, he said, adding that efforts are on to identify them and further action will be taken by registering a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head
Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...
SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
India beat Kuwait in penalty shootout to win SAFF Championships title for 9th time
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves Khaled Hajiah’s shot ...