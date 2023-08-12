 ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Around 2.5 crore National Flags supplied to post offices, says Culture Ministry : The Tribune India

Last year, around 6 crore selfies with the Tricolour were uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, August 12

Around 2.5 crore National Flags have been supplied to post offices for sale as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which has transformed into a “people’s movement” with increasing ‘janbhagidari’, a top official of the Culture Ministry said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said there is a lot of excitement in the country right now, with regard to this campaign, which saw an overwhelming response last year when it was first launched.

“Our aim is to celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in 2023 on the same big scale and commitment as we had done last year. All preparations that were done last year have been done this year as well,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, he said that through the Textile Ministry, “we have ensured supply of flags to all states and UTs. And this year, around 2.5 crore flags have been supplied to post offices, compared to last year when the figure was 1 crore”.

As part of this initiative, the Department of Posts is serving as the designated entity responsible for selling and distributing high-quality national flags to the public, the culture ministry said in a statement.

The flags can be purchased from www.epostoffice.gov.in till 11:59 pm on August 12, it said.

“The Postal Department has placed requisition for 2.5 crore flags this year and 55 lakh flags have already been sent out through post offices. The Ministry of Textiles has already sent out 1.3 crore flags to states,” Mohan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Crores of flags are also being produced by self-help groups in states indicating a trend of Atmanirbharta in flag manufacturing, he added.

During the briefing, the official said that low sales are also due to the fact that several families will be reusing the flags bought last year as part of the campaign.

During a meeting, the nodal officers from different states informed that either the chief minister or a senior official will take part in activities related to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Mohan said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister on August 14 will lead a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ that will begin from Sabarmati riverfront. Also, it was in the news that the chief minister of Rajasthan will also take part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’, he said.

“Our feedback is that there is a lot of excitement in the country right now...We have made creatives based on our experiences last year, which have been uploaded on the website of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

“We have done about five video conferences with officials of states and UTs, and after today’s meeting we can say that each state and each UT is committed to celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in a big way with the same commitment as it was marked last year,” he said.

From August 13 to 15, ‘Prabhat Pheris’ and ‘Tiranga Yatras’ will be organised along with mega events at public places, schools, and colleges, the Union culture secretary said.

Mohan said so far this year, the Culture Ministry has organised “more than 2,000 events”, including nukkad nataks (street plays) and cultural events, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

“’Tiranga (Tricolour) is the most appropriate and highest symbol of country’s fundamental emotions and respect and love for India by Indians,” he said.

Before 2022, the association with flags on August 15 used to be more on a government level, and it used to take place in offices, its buildings, Mohan said.

Last year, under the guidance and inspiration of the Prime Minister, “we endeavoured to establish a personal connect with individuals and people. This effort was highly successful,” he added.

Around 26 crore families are there in India, and almost all of them hoisted the flag on their premises, a reflection of the respect and love for country, “we saw it on a large scale last year”, the culture secretary asserted.

It is a matter of pride that every person in this country links himself or herself to this great symbol and there is “more excitement this year” about it.

Last year, around six crore selfies with the Indian flag were uploaded on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website. “We are hopeful, the figure will increase this time,” he said.

The government is celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13-15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The idea behind this is to “bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased janbhagidari the ministry said.

The ‘Har Gar Tiranga’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has “transformed into people’s movement with increasing ‘janbhagidari’,” and this year the ‘Tiranga’ rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country, witnessing immense public participation, Mohan said.

“Every day lakhs of people are uploading their selfies with the ‘Tiranga’. People are also participating in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign where numerous Shilaphalakams memorialising the brave hearts of the country are being erected at important places,” he added.

