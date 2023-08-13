‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: PM Modi urges people to put Tricolour as social media DP

New Delhi, August 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture of their social media accounts to the Tricolour in the spirit of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the National Flag.
The Prime Minister on Friday called on people to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement between August 13 to 15.
“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” Modi said on X.
He has also urged people to upload their photos with the Tricolour on www.harghartiranga.com.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...