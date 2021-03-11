Hardik Patel keeps guessing game on, says not joining any party

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, May 19
Tearing into the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he had no immediate plans to join any party.
“I have no plans to join any party,” he told the media in Ahmedabad a day after resigning from the Congress.
He questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on the discovery of a ‘Shivling’ in Varanasi.
“Every time there is a crisis in the country, he (Rahul Gandhi) goes abroad,” Hardik was quoted as saying, launching a scathing attack against the senior Congress leader.
Appealing to the people of Gujarat "not to trust Congress", Hardik said he would continue to work for the welfare of the people.
Hardik, who led the agitation for reservations to the community in the state, quit the Congress on Wednesday, targeting the leadership for "working against national and social good and for practising politics of disruption and negativity”.
Posting the letter of his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress on Twitter, Hardik said people had rejected the party in the state as it had not been able to present even a “basic roadmap to them”.
