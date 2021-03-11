Hardik Patel removes Congress reference from Twitter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Working president of the Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel on Monday removed the name of the grand old party from his Twitter profile, hinting at his imminent exit from the party ahead of state elections later this year.

The Twitter bio of Patel no longer has his previous description “Working President of the Gujarat Congress.” All it says is “Proud Indian patriot, social and political activist, committed to a better India.” The Congress symbol (hand) has also been removed.

