Hari Singh didn’t dither on Kashmir accession: Rijiju

New Delhi, October 12
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media to slam senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, calling it a “historical lie that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir” while Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani questioned the role of late PM Jawaharlal Nehru on the issue.
Ramesh, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “hiding the real history and overlooking facts to castigate Nehru”, claimed that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession to India till Pakistan invaded.
Countering him, Rijiju said it was a “historical lie” that “Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir to India.”
He said Maharaja had approached in July 1947 itself for accession, like all other princely states. “Other states were accepted. Kashmir was rejected,” he said. His Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani added to the multiple posts saying it was “high time we call a spade a spade”.
